Dr. Jia Liu, MD

Nephrology
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jia Liu, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital and Northwest Hospital Center.

Dr. Liu works at The Training Room Inc. in Columbia, MD with other offices in Ellicott City, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Acidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The Training Room Inc.
    5999 Harpers Farm Rd, Columbia, MD 21044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 772-8822
    Ellicott Kidney Dialysis
    3000 North Ridge Rd Ste A, Ellicott City, MD 21043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 465-0273

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Howard County General Hospital
  • Northwest Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Acidosis
    Feb 19, 2022
    Wonderful bedside manner. Caring doctor.
    About Dr. Jia Liu, MD

    • Nephrology
    • 22 years of experience
    • English, Chinese
    • 1043282544
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
    • Internal Medicine and Nephrology
