Overview

Dr. Jia Liu, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital and Northwest Hospital Center.



Dr. Liu works at The Training Room Inc. in Columbia, MD with other offices in Ellicott City, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Acidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.