Dr. Ji Young Shin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ji Young Shin, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Soonchunhyang University, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.
Klein Building5401 Old York Rd Ste 300, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Directions (215) 456-6970
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Soonchunhyang University, College Of Medicine
Dr. Shin has seen patients for Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Acidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Shin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shin.
