Dr. Ji Young Shin, MD

Nephrology
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ji Young Shin, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Soonchunhyang University, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.

Dr. Shin works at Einstein Endocrinology Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Acidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Klein Building
    5401 Old York Rd Ste 300, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 456-6970

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Acidosis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Acidosis

Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 15 ratings
Patient Ratings (15)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Ji Young Shin, MD

  • Nephrology
Years of Experience
  • 19 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1962595439
Education & Certifications

  • Soonchunhyang University, College Of Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ji Young Shin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Shin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Shin works at Einstein Endocrinology Associates in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Shin’s profile.

Dr. Shin has seen patients for Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Acidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

15 patients have reviewed Dr. Shin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shin.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

