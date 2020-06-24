Dr. Li has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ji Li, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ji Li, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Bloomington, IL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Bromenn Medical Center and OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Li works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Champion Fitness Inc1015 S Mercer Ave, Bloomington, IL 61701 Directions (309) 662-0088
Hospital Affiliations
- Bromenn Medical Center
- OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Li?
I went to numerous doctors in the area and Chicago. I also went to Mayo in Minnesota. Dr. Li was the only doctor to help. He cares and I think is by far the best. No comparison. He completely changed my life.
About Dr. Ji Li, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1558347310
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Li accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Li has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Li works at
Dr. Li has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Li on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Li. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Li.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Li, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Li appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.