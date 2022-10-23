Overview

Dr. Ji Han, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center and Long Island Jewish Forest Hills.



Dr. Han works at NY Spine Cre Intrvntl Pain Mgmt in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.