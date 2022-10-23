Dr. Ji Han, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Han is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ji Han, MD
Overview
Dr. Ji Han, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center and Long Island Jewish Forest Hills.
Dr. Han works at
Locations
NY Spine Cre Intrvntl Pain Mgmt18816 Northern Blvd, Flushing, NY 11358 Directions (718) 762-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
- Long Island Jewish Forest Hills
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Insurance Services
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- Heritage Provider Network
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Han’s medical attention and care restored my physical health and has given me my life back. His minimally invasive methods remedied my debilitating back issues. He is thorough, patient and compassionate. The entire office is a pleasure.
About Dr. Ji Han, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Korean, Russian and Spanish
- 1801937750
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Han has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Han accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Han has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Han on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Han speaks Chinese, Korean, Russian and Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Han. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Han.
