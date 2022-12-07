Dr. Jhonny Salomon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salomon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jhonny Salomon, MD
Overview
Dr. Jhonny Salomon, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Salomon works at
Locations
-
1
Jhonny A Salomon MD6705 SW 57th Ave Ste 708, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 270-1361
Hospital Affiliations
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Commercial Insurance Company
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Salomon?
Dr. Salomon and staff are the most professional of all the doctors I saw when making my decision, I saw a total of 5! My consultation was for breast implants, & was pretty sure I’d need a lift Denia, patient coord. has a gift, an ability to get things done and get them done quickly! She scheduled all of my pre-op appts…bloodwork, mammogram, & chest X-ray. Each place knew exactly who Dr. Solomon was and spoke very highly of him! I met with Dr. Solomon and Leah, excellent nurse, on Thursday & surgery was scheduled for Monday. They answered all my questions, & addressed all of my concerns. My surgery went well, no complications, and I even got a phone call from the doctor the night of my surgery to ensure I was doing well. I went in the next day for a follow up with the doctor lymphatic massage, which was an added bonus! I cannot say enough about Dr. Salomon, Denia, Leah, and the rest of his ALL STAR staff! If you are contemplating any cosmetic procedure look no further, Dr Salomon is IT!
About Dr. Jhonny Salomon, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Creole, French and Spanish
- 1376618561
Education & Certifications
- University Tex Sw
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- U Conn
- Boston University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salomon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salomon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salomon works at
Dr. Salomon speaks Creole, French and Spanish.
149 patients have reviewed Dr. Salomon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salomon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salomon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salomon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.