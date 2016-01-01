See All Pediatricians in Palmview, TX
Dr. Jhonny Bazan, MD

Pediatrics
4 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jhonny Bazan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Palmview, TX. They graduated from PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance and Mission Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Bazan works at San Martin De Porres Clinic in Palmview, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Jhonny Martin Bazan MD PA
    1337 E Palma Vista Dr Ste A, Palmview, TX 78572 (956) 519-9500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
  • Mission Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bird Flu
Fever
Swine Flu
Treatment frequency



Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Pinworm Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Jhonny Bazan, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760542807
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • SUNY Hlth Sci Ctr
    Medical Education
    • PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jhonny Bazan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bazan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bazan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bazan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bazan works at San Martin De Porres Clinic in Palmview, TX. View the full address on Dr. Bazan’s profile.

    Dr. Bazan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bazan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bazan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bazan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
