Dr. Hall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jhon Hall, MD
Overview
Dr. Jhon Hall, MD is a Dermatologist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.
Dr. Hall works at
Locations
-
1
Deblieck Dermatology13176 W Persimmon Ln, Boise, ID 83713 Directions (208) 939-8640
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I just Love Jhon, I have been seeing her for 25 yrs. she is the Best!! I have adult Acne and many more little things she just takes care of, Moles etc. she is honest, trustworthy, and never over charges you for any service.
About Dr. Jhon Hall, MD
- Dermatology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1225107386
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hall has seen patients for Hair Loss, Rosacea and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.