Overview

Dr. Jhon Guzman-Rivera, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Atlantis, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East and HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.



Dr. Guzman-Rivera works at Florida Kidney Physicians in Atlantis, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Renal Hyperparathyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.