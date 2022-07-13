Dr. Jhon Guzman-Rivera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guzman-Rivera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jhon Guzman-Rivera, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jhon Guzman-Rivera, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Atlantis, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East and HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.
Locations
Atlantis5503 S Congress Ave Ste 103, Atlantis, FL 33462 Directions (561) 965-7228Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Yes I was extremely happy with him as a doctor and a person very patient and personable a wonderful doctor
About Dr. Jhon Guzman-Rivera, MD
- Nephrology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University School of Medicine
- Cook Country Hospital/University Of Illinois At Chicago
- Hosp Obrero
- Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guzman-Rivera has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guzman-Rivera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guzman-Rivera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guzman-Rivera has seen patients for Proteinuria, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Renal Hyperparathyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guzman-Rivera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Guzman-Rivera speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Guzman-Rivera. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guzman-Rivera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guzman-Rivera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guzman-Rivera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.