Overview

Dr. Jharendra Rijal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Providence, RI. They graduated from TRIBHUVAN UNIVERSITY / INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus, Hartford Hospital, Midstate Medical Center and The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus.



Dr. Rijal works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.