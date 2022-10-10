Overview

Dr. Jharana Shrestha, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Weatherford, TX. They graduated from Lady Hardings Medical College and is affiliated with Medical City Weatherford.



Dr. Shrestha works at Lone Star Medical Group in Weatherford, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.