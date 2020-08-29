Dr. Jhansi Koduri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koduri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jhansi Koduri, MD
Dr. Jhansi Koduri, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Centerville, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Upper Valley Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital and Kettering Health Main Campus.
2300 Miami Valley Dr Ste 150, Centerville, OH 45459
Hospital Affiliations
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Kettering Health Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Wonderful doctor who explains everything. Very caring disposition with good knowledge of the latest treatment options. I feel comfortable with her abilities and highly recommend her.
- Hematology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1164478772
- Wright State U
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Hematology, Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Koduri has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koduri accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koduri has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koduri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Koduri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koduri.
