Dr. Jewelle Sutherland, MD is a Pulmonologist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Virtua Mount Holly Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Bronchitis, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.