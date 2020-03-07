Dr. Jewell Duncan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duncan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jewell Duncan, MD
Overview
Dr. Jewell Duncan, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia - Augusta GA and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, Aiken Regional Medical Centers and Washington County Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Duncan works at
Locations
Champion Orthopedics1706 Magnolia Way, Augusta, GA 30909 Directions (706) 441-9055Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 5:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pmFriday9:00am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
- Aiken Regional Medical Centers
- Washington County Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gilsbar 360
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
It's been awhile since I seen Dr Duncan but He is the Best. I desperately need a knee replacement. If I still had friends in Augusta, Dr Duncan would be the one to do the surgery...
About Dr. Jewell Duncan, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1457303026
Education & Certifications
- Rocky Mountain Sports Medicine - Aspen CO
- Medical College of Georgia - Augusta GA
- Medical College of Georgia - Augusta GA
- Medical College of Georgia - Augusta GA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duncan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duncan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duncan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Duncan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duncan.
