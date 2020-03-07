Overview

Dr. Jewell Duncan, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia - Augusta GA and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, Aiken Regional Medical Centers and Washington County Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Duncan works at Champion Orthopedics in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.