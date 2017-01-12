Overview

Dr. Jewel Johl, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Brentwood, CA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center, San Ramon Regional Medical Center, Sutter Delta Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.



Dr. Johl works at Diablo Valley Oncology/Hematology Medical Group in Brentwood, CA with other offices in Pleasant Hill, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.