Dr. Jewel Amui, MD
Dr. Jewel Amui, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.
Dr. Amui works at
Women for Women Medical Associates102 Centre Blvd Ste I, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions (856) 267-5019
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Dr. Amui is truly Godsend. Absolutely love her. Very understanding and listened to all my concerns. Her willingness to discuss and she ensures everything is properly informed/explained. My experience there has always been great with the entire TEAM of Dr. Amui. We Highly recommend Dr. Amui. A wonderful doctor who recognizes and values your space and thoughts. My Husband and I sincerely thank her for our successful 1st IVF.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- UMDNJ Rbrt Wood Johnson Med Sch/Cooper U Hosp
- UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
Dr. Amui accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amui has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amui on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Amui. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amui.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.