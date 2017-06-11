See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Keizer, OR
Dr. Jev Clark, DMD

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
Dr. Jev Clark, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Keizer, OR. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Pittsburgh Sch Of Med.

Dr. Clark works at Aspen Dental in Keizer, OR with other offices in Albany, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Aspen Dental
    2535 Jorie Ln Ne, Keizer, OR 97303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 228-5041
    Aspen Dental
    1290 Geary St SE, Albany, OR 97322 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 229-1132

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acrocephalosyndactyly
Apicoectomy
Biopsy
Acrocephalosyndactyly
Apicoectomy
Biopsy

Acrocephalosyndactyly Chevron Icon
Apicoectomy Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Broken Tooth Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Cleidocranial Dysostosis Chevron Icon
Craniofacial Tumors Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Extraction of Wisdom Tooth Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Laceration Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Frenectomy Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Impacted Teeth Chevron Icon
Impacted Tooth Removal Chevron Icon
Implant-Supported Bridge Chevron Icon
Implant-Supported Crown Chevron Icon
Implant-Supported Dentures Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Jaw Surgery Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Pierre Robin Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pocket Reduction Surgery Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Temporomandibular Joint (TMJ) Surgery Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Reduction Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Treacher Collins Syndrome Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Assurant Health
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • Delta Dental of Washington
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 11, 2017
    Dr. Clark comes highly recommended. Extremely knowledgeable and makes you feel completely at ease. Excellent bedside manner, truly cares about his patients. Would recommend him to anyone. Lucky to have him in Salem.
    Emmaus — Jun 11, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jev Clark, DMD
    About Dr. Jev Clark, DMD

    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    • 9 years of experience
    • English, Italian
    • 1558622936
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Pittsburgh Sch Of Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jev Clark, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Clark has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

