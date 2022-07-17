Overview

Dr. Jethalal Harkhani, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Salisbury, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from SAURASHTRA UNIVERSITY / M.P. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional.



Dr. Harkhani works at HARKHANI JETHALAL INC in Salisbury, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.