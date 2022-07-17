Dr. Jethalal Harkhani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harkhani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jethalal Harkhani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jethalal Harkhani, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Salisbury, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from SAURASHTRA UNIVERSITY / M.P. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional.
Dr. Harkhani works at
Locations
1
The Psychiatric Office of J. Harkhani MD PC1300 S Division St Ste A, Salisbury, MD 21804 Directions (410) 219-3488
Hospital Affiliations
- Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Harkhani for 25 years. He is knowledgeable with diagnosis and treatment of various situations. He carefully makes medication adjustments as needed. I highly recommend using Dr Harkhani as your Psychiatrist.
About Dr. Jethalal Harkhani, MD
- Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1750477667
Education & Certifications
- SAURASHTRA UNIVERSITY / M.P. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harkhani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harkhani accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harkhani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harkhani works at
Dr. Harkhani has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harkhani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Harkhani. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harkhani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harkhani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harkhani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.