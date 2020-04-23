See All Hematologists in Duluth, MN
Dr. Jesus Vera Aguilera, MD

Hematology
4 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jesus Vera Aguilera, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Duluth, MN. They graduated from SZECHWAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center and Essentia Health-Duluth.

Dr. Vera Aguilera works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 1st Street Building in Duluth, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 1st Street Building
    420 E 1st St Fl 2, Duluth, MN 55805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jesus Vera Aguilera, MD

    • Hematology
    • English
    • Male
    • 1265872196
    Education & Certifications

    • SZECHWAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
    • Essentia Health-Duluth

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jesus Vera Aguilera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vera Aguilera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vera Aguilera has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vera Aguilera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vera Aguilera works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 1st Street Building in Duluth, MN. View the full address on Dr. Vera Aguilera’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Vera Aguilera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vera Aguilera.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vera Aguilera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vera Aguilera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

