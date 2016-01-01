See All Urologists in Corpus Christi, TX
Dr. Jesus Rivero Jr, MD

Urology
12 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jesus Rivero Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SUPERIOR STUDIES OF MONTERREY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IGNACIO A SANTOSA.

Dr. Rivero Jr works at Corpus Christi Urology Group in Corpus Christi, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Corpus Christi Office
    601 Texan Trl Ste 100, Corpus Christi, TX 78411 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (361) 884-6381

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chlamydia Infection Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
Uroflowmetry
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
Uroflowmetry

Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas

    About Dr. Jesus Rivero Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1891138194
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SUPERIOR STUDIES OF MONTERREY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IGNACIO A SANTOSA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rivero Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rivero Jr works at Corpus Christi Urology Group in Corpus Christi, TX. View the full address on Dr. Rivero Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Rivero Jr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivero Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rivero Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rivero Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

