Dr. Rivero Jr accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jesus Rivero Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Jesus Rivero Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SUPERIOR STUDIES OF MONTERREY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IGNACIO A SANTOSA.
Dr. Rivero Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Corpus Christi Office601 Texan Trl Ste 100, Corpus Christi, TX 78411 Directions (361) 884-6381
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rivero Jr?
About Dr. Jesus Rivero Jr, MD
- Urology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1891138194
Education & Certifications
- TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SUPERIOR STUDIES OF MONTERREY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IGNACIO A SANTOSA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rivero Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rivero Jr works at
Dr. Rivero Jr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivero Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rivero Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rivero Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.