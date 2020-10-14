Dr. Jesus Pina-Garza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pina-Garza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jesus Pina-Garza, MD
Dr. Jesus Pina-Garza, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Nuevo Leon and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
TriStar Medical Group Children's Specialists - 23rd Ave N Ste 580330 23rd Ave N Ste 580, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 703-2519
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
He diagnosed our daughter with Rheumatic Fever and is treating her. She has made 100 % turn around since seeing him for the first time. Our daughter loves him and so does our family.
- Pediatric Neurology
- English, Spanish
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Children's Hospital of Austin at Brackenridge
- University's Hospital
- Universidad Autonoma De Nuevo Leon
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
