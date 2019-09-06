Dr. Montesano has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jesus Montesano, MD
Overview
Dr. Jesus Montesano, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Tamaulipas, Tampico, Facultad De Medicina De Tampico and is affiliated with Hialeah Hospital.
Locations
Jesus Montesano MD LLC664 E 25th St Ste 101, Hialeah, FL 33013 Directions (305) 835-7625
Hospital Affiliations
- Hialeah Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Dr. Himself Take the pressure. Hello patient who is very dedicated to Patients takes whatever time it takes,Excelente DR.EL MISMO TOMA LA PRESION MIRA LA CARA NO LA COMPUTADORA.
About Dr. Jesus Montesano, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1295836005
Education & Certifications
- Bronx Lebanon Hospital
- Universidad Autonoma De Tamaulipas, Tampico, Facultad De Medicina De Tampico
