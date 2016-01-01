Dr. Jesus Maldonado-Duran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maldonado-Duran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jesus Maldonado-Duran, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jesus Maldonado-Duran, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from INSTITUTO POLITICNICO NACIONAL (CICS) / CENTRO INTERDISCIPLINARIO DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 5900 Chimney Rock Rd, Houston, TX 77081 Directions (713) 661-2951
-
2
Baylor College of Medicine6701 Fannin St, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (832) 822-3463
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maldonado-Duran?
About Dr. Jesus Maldonado-Duran, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1023176880
Education & Certifications
- INSTITUTO POLITICNICO NACIONAL (CICS) / CENTRO INTERDISCIPLINARIO DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maldonado-Duran has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maldonado-Duran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maldonado-Duran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Maldonado-Duran. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maldonado-Duran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maldonado-Duran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maldonado-Duran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.