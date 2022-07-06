Overview

Dr. Jesus Lua, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with San Antonio Regional Hospital.



Dr. Lua works at FERN MEDICAL in Upland, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.