Dr. Jesus Lozano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lozano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jesus Lozano, MD
Overview
Dr. Jesus Lozano, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS.
Dr. Lozano works at
Locations
-
1
Hillview Night Clinic Pllc1600 Medical Center Dr Ste 410, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 532-1466
-
2
Centro De Salud Familiar La Fe721 S Ochoa St, El Paso, TX 79901 Directions (915) 545-7090
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lozano?
Has been my children pediatrician for the past 29 years
About Dr. Jesus Lozano, MD
- Pediatrics
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1972501435
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lozano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lozano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lozano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lozano works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lozano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lozano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lozano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lozano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.