Dr. Jesus Jimenez, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Jesus Jimenez, MD
Overview
Dr. Jesus Jimenez, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They completed their fellowship with SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
Dr. Jimenez works at
Locations
Baptist Health General & Vascular Surgery2800 S Seacrest Blvd Ste 200, Boynton Beach, FL 33435 Directions
Baptist Health General & Vascular Surgery9868 Us Hwy 441 Suite 310, Boynton Beach, FL 33472 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Bethesda Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Jimenez?
Dr. Jesus Jimenez is perhaps the best vascular surgeon that has ever operated on me. Six months ago I had inguinal hernia surgery and he did an amazing job with no discomfort nor any complications. I highly recommend him for any vascular surgical needs.
About Dr. Jesus Jimenez, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1003975509
Education & Certifications
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- General Surgery, Universitiy of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jimenez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Jimenez using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Jimenez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jimenez works at
Dr. Jimenez has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jimenez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Jimenez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jimenez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jimenez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jimenez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.