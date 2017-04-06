Dr. Hernandez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jesus Hernandez, MD
Dr. Jesus Hernandez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.
The Hospitals of Providence Memorial Campus2001 N Oregon St, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 577-6011
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Takes the time to talk to you about your issues and explains the information well.
About Dr. Jesus Hernandez, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Hernandez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hernandez has seen patients for Diarrhea, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hernandez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hernandez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.