Dr. Jesus Gomez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jesus Gomez, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They completed their residency with University Hospital S Tx Med Center
Dr. Gomez works at
Locations
El Paso Cancer Treatment Center West1901 Grandview Ave, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 544-6750Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
El Paso Cancer Treatment Center Gateway7848 Gateway Blvd E, El Paso, TX 79915 Directions (915) 599-1313Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
- The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Every visit with Dr. Gomez is pleasant, thorough and informative. I never feel rushed and he always asks if I have any concerns or questions. Dr. Gomez has always gone the extra mile with my healthcare, making suggestions to improve my health or referring me to other physicians if there is a need. He makes me feel that he sincerely cares about me and my health.
About Dr. Jesus Gomez, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Spanish
- 1609873504
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital S Tx Med Center
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Gomez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gomez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gomez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gomez works at
Dr. Gomez speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Gomez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gomez.
