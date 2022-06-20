Overview

Dr. Jesus Garcia-Gallegos, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BURUNDI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Garcia-Gallegos works at Gonzaba Medical Group in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.