Dr. Garcia accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr. Jesus Garcia, MD
Overview
Dr. Jesus Garcia, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Edinburg, TX.
Dr. Garcia works at
Locations
University of Texas Rio Grande Valley5321 S Mccoll Rd, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 362-3571
- 2 1000 E Dove Ave Ste 400, Mcallen, TX 78504 Directions (956) 362-3520
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
About Dr. Jesus Garcia, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1598293755
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.