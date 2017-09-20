Overview

Dr. Jesus Garcia, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in New Iberia, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Iberia Medical Center.



Dr. Garcia works at Family Practicethe in New Iberia, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.