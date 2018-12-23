Overview

Dr. Jesus Alvarez-Perez, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Alvarez-Perez works at Electrophysiology Associates, Morristown, NJ in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, High Risk Pregnancy and Gestational Diabetes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.