Overview

Dr. Jesu Jacob, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Patchogue, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital, Plainview Hospital, South Shore University Hospital and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.



Dr. Jacob works at Jacob Center for Advanced Orthopaedics in Patchogue, NY with other offices in Commack, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hip Fracture, Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.