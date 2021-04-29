See All Plastic Surgeons in Harrisburg, PA
Dr. Jessyka Lighthall, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (19)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jessyka Lighthall, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Harrisburg, PA. They graduated from Oregon Health Sciences University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Milton S Hershey Medical Center.

Dr. Lighthall works at ESTEEM Penn State Health Cosmetic Associates in Harrisburg, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    ESTEEM Penn State Health Cosmetic Associates
    5 Capital Dr Ste 203, Harrisburg, PA 17110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 833-6641
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Milton S Hershey Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty)
Rhinoseptoplasty
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty)
Rhinoseptoplasty
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Facial Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jessyka Lighthall, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English
    • 1083859011
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Minnesota Hospitals and Clinics, Minneapolis, Minn
    • Oregon Health Sciences University School of Medicine, Portland, Ore
    • Oregon Health Sciences University School Of Medicine
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
