Dr. Jessy Padierivos Tsang, DO

Family Medicine
2 (1)
Overview

Dr. Jessy Padierivos Tsang, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Moreno Valley, CA. 

Dr. Padierivos Tsang works at Champaign Dental Group in Moreno Valley, CA with other offices in Redlands, CA, Riverside, CA and Corona, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Golden Shore Medical Group
    24853 Alessandro Blvd Ste 4, Moreno Valley, CA 92553 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 571-8518
  2. 2
    Beaver Advantage
    1600 E Citrus Ave Ste A, Redlands, CA 92374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 794-3682
  3. 3
    Unicare Community Health Center Inc
    5549 Van Buren Blvd, Riverside, CA 92503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 324-5901
  4. 4
    Unicare Community Health Center Inc.
    107 N McKinley St, Corona, CA 92879 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 358-0141

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Jessy Padierivos Tsang, DO

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1871022673
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Family Practice
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Padierivos Tsang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Padierivos Tsang has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Padierivos Tsang.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Padierivos Tsang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Padierivos Tsang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Primary Care
