Dr. Jessy Colah, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jessy Colah, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Neurosurgery501 6th St, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Excellent doctor. He listens to me and then, kindly, asks me the direct questions. He doesn't just listen to me, he finds what I'm trying to say in a kind and professional manner. He listens to what and how I say everything. He puts me at ease and he means it. I have great confidence in Dr Colah. I don't say that often!
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
