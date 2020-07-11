Dr. Jessika Kissling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kissling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessika Kissling, MD
Overview
Dr. Jessika Kissling, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Reading, PA. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center.
Locations
Penn State Obstetrics and Gynecology2494 Bernville Rd, Reading, PA 19605 Directions (610) 378-2899
Hospital Affiliations
- Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Yes, I definitely would! She spent time with me and Listened to me!!
About Dr. Jessika Kissling, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1487800306
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
