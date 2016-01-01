See All Dermatologists in Hoffman Estates, IL
Dr. Jessika Davis, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Jessika Davis, MD

Dermatology
0 (0)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jessika Davis, MD is a Dermatologist in Hoffman Estates, IL. 

Dr. Davis works at Northwest Dermotology in Hoffman Estates, IL with other offices in Brentwood, TN, Lombard, IL and Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwest Dermatology Sc
    2500 W Higgins Rd Ste 1040, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 968-3956
  2. 2
    6716 Nolensville Rd Ste 250, Brentwood, TN 37027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 549-6674
  3. 3
    Pinnacle Dermatology Sc
    820 Springer Dr, Lombard, IL 60148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 634-4602
  4. 4
    Southwest Dermatology PC
    7123 W Archer Ave, Chicago, IL 60638 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 744-8554

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Dermatitis
Melanoma Screening
Acne
Dermatitis
Melanoma Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Davis?

    Photo: Dr. Jessika Davis, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jessika Davis, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Davis to family and friends

    Dr. Davis' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Davis

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jessika Davis, MD.

    About Dr. Jessika Davis, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316391410
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Davis has seen patients for Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Davis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jessika Davis, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.