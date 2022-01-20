Dr. Jessie Wilson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessie Wilson, MD
Overview
Dr. Jessie Wilson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Anderson, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Bowman Gray School of Medicine and is affiliated with AnMed Health Medical Center.
Dr. Wilson works at
Locations
-
1
AnMed Orthopedics and Sports Medicine100 Healthy Way Ste 1200, Anderson, SC 29621 Directions (864) 716-6140
Hospital Affiliations
- AnMed Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wilson?
Surgery to repair torn meniscus. Outcome has been very good.
About Dr. Jessie Wilson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1740298454
Education & Certifications
- Carolinas Med Center
- Bowman Gray School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilson works at
Dr. Wilson has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.