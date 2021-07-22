Dr. Liang has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jessie Liang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jessie Liang, MD is an Urology Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY AND AGRICULTURAL AND MECHANICALHEBERT LAWS CENTER and is affiliated with Christus Saint Michael Health System and Wadley Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Liang works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Collom & Carney Clinic1902 Moores Ln, Texarkana, TX 75503 Directions (903) 792-7515
-
2
Collom Carney Clinic1000 Pine St Ste A, Texarkana, TX 75501 Directions (903) 614-3850
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Saint Michael Health System
- Wadley Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Liang?
Loved Dr. Liang. Very thorough.
About Dr. Jessie Liang, MD
- Urology
- English, Arabic
- 1790105898
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY AND AGRICULTURAL AND MECHANICALHEBERT LAWS CENTER
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liang works at
Dr. Liang has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Liang speaks Arabic.
Dr. Liang has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.