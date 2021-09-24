See All Urologists in Kansas City, KS
Dr. Jessie Gills, MD

Urology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jessie Gills, MD is an Urology Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They graduated from Louisiana State University Health Science Center-New Orleans and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital, Terrebonne General Health System and University Medical Center New Orleans.

Dr. Gills works at Internal Medicine in Kansas City, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Cancer, Kidney Cancer and Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University of Kansas Hospital Transplant Center
    3901 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66160 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (319) 551-9888
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • East Jefferson General Hospital
  • Terrebonne General Health System
  • University Medical Center New Orleans

Bladder Cancer
Kidney Cancer
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion
Bladder Cancer
Kidney Cancer
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion

Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chromophobe Renal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Bladder Reconstruction With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Homestate Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 24, 2021
    I don't have a good phone number for Dr. Gills' office. I'd like to confirm an appointment on October 12th at 9:45. Also, I'm supposed to have bloodwork and a CT scan done, and would like to know where and when that needs to happen. Please respond as soon as possible to debbiemccann19@gmail.com and also send me an accurate phone for Suite 302. Thanks you. Debbie McCann
    Debra A McCann — Sep 24, 2021
    About Dr. Jessie Gills, MD

    • Urology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1295059228
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Kansas Medical Center
    Residency
    • Ochsner Clinic
    Medical Education
    • Louisiana State University Health Science Center-New Orleans
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jessie Gills, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gills is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gills has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gills has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gills works at Internal Medicine in Kansas City, KS. View the full address on Dr. Gills’s profile.

    Dr. Gills has seen patients for Bladder Cancer, Kidney Cancer and Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gills on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gills. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gills.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gills, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gills appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

