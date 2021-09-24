Dr. Jessie Gills, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gills is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessie Gills, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jessie Gills, MD is an Urology Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They graduated from Louisiana State University Health Science Center-New Orleans and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital, Terrebonne General Health System and University Medical Center New Orleans.
Locations
University of Kansas Hospital Transplant Center3901 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (319) 551-9888Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
- Terrebonne General Health System
- University Medical Center New Orleans
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I don't have a good phone number for Dr. Gills' office. I'd like to confirm an appointment on October 12th at 9:45. Also, I'm supposed to have bloodwork and a CT scan done, and would like to know where and when that needs to happen. Please respond as soon as possible to debbiemccann19@gmail.com and also send me an accurate phone for Suite 302. Thanks you. Debbie McCann
About Dr. Jessie Gills, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1295059228
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas Medical Center
- Ochsner Clinic
- Louisiana State University Health Science Center-New Orleans
