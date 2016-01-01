Dr. Jessie Dinome, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dinome is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessie Dinome, MD
Overview
Dr. Jessie Dinome, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Dinome works at
Locations
Jefferson Radiation Oncology at Torresdale10800 Knights Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions
Jefferson Radiation Oncology at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital111 S 11th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jessie Dinome, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1134149677
Education & Certifications
- SUNY-Health Science Center at Stony Brook
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine
- Radiation Oncology
Dr. Dinome has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Dinome works at
Dr. Dinome speaks Spanish.
128 patients have reviewed Dr. Dinome. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dinome.
