Dr. Jessie Dieguez-Arsenault, MD

Pediatrics
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jessie Dieguez-Arsenault, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Dieguez-Arsenault works at RHN Medical & Dental Group in Amarillo, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    RHN Medical & Dental Group
    3113 Ross St, Amarillo, TX 79103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 374-7341
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

Treatment frequency



Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 25, 2016
    My children used to Dr.Merchant and when he moved practice to another city I was left having to look for a new pediatrician. Now both of my children see Dr.Dieguez-Arsenault she is the best pediatrician anyone could ask for. She will get my children in the same day I call. The nurses and her will catch the children up on shots if need be. She is very caring and takes her time to get to know you and your children, and will answer all your questions before she leaves the room.
    Ashley in Amarillo, TX — Oct 25, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jessie Dieguez-Arsenault, MD
    About Dr. Jessie Dieguez-Arsenault, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619137700
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jessie Dieguez-Arsenault, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dieguez-Arsenault is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dieguez-Arsenault has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dieguez-Arsenault works at RHN Medical & Dental Group in Amarillo, TX. View the full address on Dr. Dieguez-Arsenault’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Dieguez-Arsenault. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dieguez-Arsenault.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dieguez-Arsenault, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dieguez-Arsenault appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

