Dr. Jessie Dieguez-Arsenault, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jessie Dieguez-Arsenault, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
RHN Medical & Dental Group3113 Ross St, Amarillo, TX 79103 Directions (806) 374-7341Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
My children used to Dr.Merchant and when he moved practice to another city I was left having to look for a new pediatrician. Now both of my children see Dr.Dieguez-Arsenault she is the best pediatrician anyone could ask for. She will get my children in the same day I call. The nurses and her will catch the children up on shots if need be. She is very caring and takes her time to get to know you and your children, and will answer all your questions before she leaves the room.
About Dr. Jessie Dieguez-Arsenault, MD
- Pediatrics
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dieguez-Arsenault has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dieguez-Arsenault accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Dieguez-Arsenault. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dieguez-Arsenault.
