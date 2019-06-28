Dr. Cheung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jessie Cheung, MD
Overview
Dr. Jessie Cheung, MD is a Dermatologist in Willowbrook, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Hinsdale Hospital, Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital and Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Cheung works at
Locations
-
1
Jessie Cheung MB Dermatology & Laser Center545 Plainfield Rd Ste B, Willowbrook, IL 60527 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 3:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
-
2
NYU Trinity Center530 1st Ave Ste 9C, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-7751
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cheung?
I loved my experience here! I will be heading to this spa for all my forgoing services! Loved Crystal.
About Dr. Jessie Cheung, MD
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, French, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1760598759
Education & Certifications
- Cook County Hospital
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cheung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cheung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cheung works at
Dr. Cheung speaks Cantonese, French, Mandarin and Spanish.
224 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cheung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cheung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.