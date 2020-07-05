Dr. Bowers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jessie Bowers, MD
Overview
Dr. Jessie Bowers, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN.
Dr. Bowers works at
Locations
Childrens Primary Care Medical Group Inc12036 Scripps Highlands Dr Ste 102, San Diego, CA 92131 Directions (858) 566-4444
Childrens Primary Care Medical Group Inc7910 Frost St Ste 400, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 495-0500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Highly recommend! We moved to the area last year, and met Dr. Bowers for our children/teens’ physicals & a few other issues since then. Being new here and just winging it in finding a new pediatrician, we feel very lucky to have landed her as our kids’ primary doctor. She is very friendly & intelligent, takes the time to listen and explain things thoroughly, and they just love her for being nice & easily approachable. She was kind/gentle with my shy child & nicely educated my skeptical teenager - perfect professionalism. My kids have seen plenty doctors/specialists in their lives, so they know the difference in high quality, attentive ones, as do I. As the parent, I also appreciated the ease of her providing notes/referrals needed for school & specialists, and answering all my questions in no rush. If you want straight excellence in your children’s health care, Dr. Bowers is definitely top notch!
About Dr. Jessie Bowers, MD
- Pediatrics
- 9 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Pediatrics
Dr. Bowers accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bowers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bowers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bowers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bowers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.