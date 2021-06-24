Dr. Jessie Block-Galarza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Block-Galarza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessie Block-Galarza, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jessie Block-Galarza, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Clifton Park, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE NORTHEAST / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital, Saint Peter's Hospital and Saratoga Hospital.
Dr. Block-Galarza works at
Locations
-
1
St. Peter's Diabetes & Endocrine Care - Clifton Park855 Route 146 Ste 150, Clifton Park, NY 12065 Directions (518) 373-4466
-
2
The Albany Med Division of Adult Endocrinology25 Hackett Blvd Fl 3, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-5185
Hospital Affiliations
- Ellis Hospital
- Saint Peter's Hospital
- Saratoga Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Block-Galarza?
Absolutely love her , she explains and answers all my questions Shes superb Would not go to anyone else
About Dr. Jessie Block-Galarza, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1255332573
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE NORTHEAST / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Block-Galarza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Block-Galarza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Block-Galarza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Block-Galarza works at
Dr. Block-Galarza has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Adrenal Incidentaloma and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Block-Galarza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Block-Galarza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Block-Galarza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Block-Galarza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Block-Galarza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.