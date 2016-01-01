See All Pediatric Dentists in Bremerton, WA
Dr. Jessie Banks, DDS Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Jessie Banks, DDS

Pediatric Dentistry
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jessie Banks, DDS is a Pediatric Dentistry Practitioner in Bremerton, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.

Dr. Banks works at Kitsap Kids Dentistry in Bremerton, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kitsap Kids Dentistry
    1358 Ne Mcwilliams Rd, Bremerton, WA 98311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Banks?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Jessie Banks, DDS
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jessie Banks, DDS?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Banks to family and friends

Dr. Banks' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Banks

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jessie Banks, DDS.

About Dr. Jessie Banks, DDS

Specialties
  • Pediatric Dentistry
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1326180811
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Texas Texas A&M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry
Residency
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jessie Banks, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Banks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Banks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Banks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Banks works at Kitsap Kids Dentistry in Bremerton, WA. View the full address on Dr. Banks’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Banks. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Banks.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Banks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Banks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.