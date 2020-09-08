Dr. Zimmerman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jessica Zimmerman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jessica Zimmerman, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Zimmerman works at
Spin, Inc10541 Drummond Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19154 Directions (215) 612-7625
We love Dr. Zimmerman. My daughter has been seeing her for about a year now. My daughter is 16 and has autism. Dr. Zimmerman is very patient and caring. She's very thorough and listens well. My only complaint is the in-person wait time and the online appointments aren't very prompt but I do understand that's because she's being very thorough with everyone before us too. We appreciate her.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Dr. Zimmerman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Zimmerman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zimmerman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zimmerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zimmerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.