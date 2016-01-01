Overview

Dr. Jessica Zarndt, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Zarndt works at Ascension Texas Spine and Scoliosis in Austin, TX with other offices in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.