Dr. Jessica Zarndt, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Seton Family of Doctors1500 Red River St, Austin, TX 78701 Directions (512) 324-8670
Touro University Nv & Touro Mobile Hlthcare Clinic874 American Pacific Dr, Henderson, NV 89014 Directions (702) 777-4809
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
- Family Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1164670550
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
- University of Texas Southwestern
- Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- UNLV/Nev Sch Med
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Dr. Zarndt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zarndt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zarndt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zarndt works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Zarndt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zarndt.
