Dr. Jessica Wong, MD

Cataract Surgery
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Dr. Jessica Wong, MD is a Cataract Surgery Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Cataract Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.

Dr. Wong works at Acosta Ignacio MD Inc. in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinguecula, Blepharitis and Chalazion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Acosta Ignacio MD Inc
    1808 Verdugo Blvd, Glendale, CA 91208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 495-0518

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pinguecula
Blepharitis
Chalazion
Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 24, 2022
    I cannot say enough positive words about Dr. Wong, who has been my ophthalmologist for the past several years. Along with being a kind, caring, and patient individual, Dr. Wong is an extraordinarily gifted ophthalmologist with a wealth of knowledge in her field. During each of my visits over the years, Dr. Wong has combined her vast expertise with current medial technology to provide a completely thorough exam of my eyes. It is also important to note that her staff is warm and personable, the office has a warm and welcoming ambiance, and the wait time is never more than a few minutes. For anyone seeking a truly talented and exceptional ophthalmologist, I highly recommend Dr. Wong.
    David M — Apr 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jessica Wong, MD
    About Dr. Jessica Wong, MD

    • Cataract Surgery
    • 16 years of experience
    • English, Mandarin and Spanish
    • 1316139108
    Education & Certifications

    • Harvard University / Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
    • University Of Illinois At Chicago / Illinois Eye and Ear Infirmary
    • HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jessica Wong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wong works at Acosta Ignacio MD Inc. in Glendale, CA. View the full address on Dr. Wong’s profile.

    Dr. Wong has seen patients for Pinguecula, Blepharitis and Chalazion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

