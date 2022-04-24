Dr. Jessica Wong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Wong, MD
Dr. Jessica Wong, MD is a Cataract Surgery Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Cataract Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.
Acosta Ignacio MD Inc, 1808 Verdugo Blvd, Glendale, CA 91208
Hospital Affiliations
Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I cannot say enough positive words about Dr. Wong, who has been my ophthalmologist for the past several years. Along with being a kind, caring, and patient individual, Dr. Wong is an extraordinarily gifted ophthalmologist with a wealth of knowledge in her field. During each of my visits over the years, Dr. Wong has combined her vast expertise with current medial technology to provide a completely thorough exam of my eyes. It is also important to note that her staff is warm and personable, the office has a warm and welcoming ambiance, and the wait time is never more than a few minutes. For anyone seeking a truly talented and exceptional ophthalmologist, I highly recommend Dr. Wong.
About Dr. Jessica Wong, MD
Cataract Surgery
16 years of experience
English, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1316139108
Education & Certifications
Harvard University / Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
University Of Illinois At Chicago / Illinois Eye and Ear Infirmary
HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER
UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Ophthalmology
Dr. Wong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Wong has seen patients for Pinguecula, Blepharitis and Chalazion, and more.
Dr. Wong speaks Mandarin and Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.
