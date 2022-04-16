Dr. Jessica Wingfield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wingfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Wingfield, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jessica Wingfield, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Locations
Bsw Greater Dallas Orthopaedics12230 Coit Rd Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75251 Directions (214) 252-7020
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wingfield is very nice, helpful and knowledgeable. Reaching the office has often been challenging. Sometimes calling 8 times before anyone actually answers, and never a machine on which to leave a message, so I do wish they could fix that. There have also been multiple times where requests for records or pending RX's have required a lot of effort and followup on patient's part to actually get anything through the system. Once they do focus on it, they are very helpful!
About Dr. Jessica Wingfield, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1760740930
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Orthopedic Surgery
