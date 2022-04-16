Overview

Dr. Jessica Wingfield, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.



Dr. Wingfield works at Greater Dallas Orthopaedics in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hand Fracture , Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.